Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II take-off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes to the sky as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Training events test pilot capabilities, ensuring they can take off and land in a simulated combat environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872108
    VIRIN: 230131-F-YU621-498
    Filename: DOD_109433767
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II take-off, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Training Event
    51st FW
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT