25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II take-off

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes to the sky as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Training events test pilot capabilities, ensuring they can take off and land in a simulated combat environment.
