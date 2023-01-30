Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230131-N-N0896-1001 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by USS Tripoli Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872095
    VIRIN: 230131-N-N0896-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433428
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

