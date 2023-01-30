VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

230131-N-N0896-1001 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by USS Tripoli Public Affairs)
|01.30.2023
|01.31.2023 19:39
|B-Roll
|872095
|230131-N-N0896-1001
|DOD_109433428
|00:04:26
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
