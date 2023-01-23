Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Light Attack and Utility Helicopters Demonstrate Joint Expeditionary Capabilities with Air Force Transport Aircraft (B-ROLL)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, onload a AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom into a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, 60th Air Mobility Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, to transport them to North Carolina for a joint fires exercise, Jan. 23, 2023,. The loading evolution demonstrates the joint capability of rapidly transporting light attack and utility helicopters to new locations and operating on an accelerated timeline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    HMLA-169
    C-5 Galaxy
    3rd MAW
    Air Force
    Marines

