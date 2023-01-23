U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, onload a AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom into a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, 60th Air Mobility Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, to transport them to North Carolina for a joint fires exercise, Jan. 23, 2023,. The loading evolution demonstrates the joint capability of rapidly transporting light attack and utility helicopters to new locations and operating on an accelerated timeline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872094
|VIRIN:
|230123-M-TN173-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109433400
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Light Attack and Utility Helicopters Demonstrate Joint Expeditionary Capabilities with Air Force Transport Aircraft (B-ROLL), by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
