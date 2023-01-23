Marine Light Attack and Utility Helicopters Demonstrate Joint Expeditionary Capabilities with Air Force Transport Aircraft (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, onload a AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom into a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, 60th Air Mobility Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, to transport them to North Carolina for a joint fires exercise, Jan. 23, 2023,. The loading evolution demonstrates the joint capability of rapidly transporting light attack and utility helicopters to new locations and operating on an accelerated timeline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)