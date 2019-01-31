Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veterans from 716th Military Police Battalion tell their story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2019

    Courtesy Video

    16th Military Police Brigade

    On Jan. 31, 1968, the Viet Cong attacked the Saigon Embassy in the early morning hours of the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. MPs from the 716th Military Police Battalion held off the Viet Cong from entering the embassy in a fire fight that lasted for hours. We honor those brave soldiers who gave their lives in order to save others.

    (Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Birchfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2019
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872092
    VIRIN: 190131-A-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433324
    Length: 00:18:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veterans from 716th Military Police Battalion tell their story, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MP
    Military Police
    TET Offensive
    716th MP BN
    TET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT