Vietnam Veterans from 716th Military Police Battalion tell their story

On Jan. 31, 1968, the Viet Cong attacked the Saigon Embassy in the early morning hours of the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. MPs from the 716th Military Police Battalion held off the Viet Cong from entering the embassy in a fire fight that lasted for hours. We honor those brave soldiers who gave their lives in order to save others.



(Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Birchfield)