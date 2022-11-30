Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier reflects on how the Army helped to appreciate her Native American roots

    KUWAIT

    11.30.2022

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Master sergeant Elorlica Chopito looks back at how far she has come from her humble beginnings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872091
    VIRIN: 221130-O-JX514-426
    Filename: DOD_109433322
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KW

    How the Army helped to appreciate her Native American roots

    TAGS

    Native American History Month

