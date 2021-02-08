The Balance: Mentoring with 1st Sgt. Duke Elliot-Harmon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses mentorship with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Duke Elliot Harmon, one of the first sergeants at the 111th Attack Wing, to discuss veteran career readiness and more. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will revisit in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)