The Balance: Mentoring with 1st Sgt. Duke Elliot-Harmon

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses mentorship with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Duke Elliot Harmon, one of the first sergeants at the 111th Attack Wing, to discuss veteran career readiness and more. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will revisit in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872082
|VIRIN:
|210802-Z-DY323-498
|Filename:
|DOD_109433148
|Length:
|00:36:04
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
