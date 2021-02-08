Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance: Mentoring with 1st Sgt. Duke Elliot-Harmon

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses mentorship with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Duke Elliot Harmon, one of the first sergeants at the 111th Attack Wing, to discuss veteran career readiness and more. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will revisit in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872082
    VIRIN: 210802-Z-DY323-498
    Filename: DOD_109433148
    Length: 00:36:04
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance: Mentoring with 1st Sgt. Duke Elliot-Harmon, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    resiliency
    111th Attack Wing
    The Balance Podcast

