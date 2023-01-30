Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Dive: NUWC Division Newport Small Business Office

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Learn more about how the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport conducts business with industry partners in this interview with Sarah Heard, director, Division Newport's Office of Small Business Programs.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872077
    VIRIN: 230130-N-N1810-1001
    Filename: DOD_109433076
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #WhatWeDoMatters #NUWCDivisionNewport #underseasuperiority
    #SmallBusinessOffice

