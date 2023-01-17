New regulation allows light cooking in barracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Permanent party Soldiers and Marines can now cook in their barracks using things like crockpots and instapots. The regulation was changed to help service members and improve their quality of living in the barracks.