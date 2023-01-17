Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New regulation allows light cooking in barracks

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Ashley Kutac 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Permanent party Soldiers and Marines can now cook in their barracks using things like crockpots and instapots. The regulation was changed to help service members and improve their quality of living in the barracks.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:29
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

