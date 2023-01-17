Permanent party Soldiers and Marines can now cook in their barracks using things like crockpots and instapots. The regulation was changed to help service members and improve their quality of living in the barracks.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 15:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872075
|VIRIN:
|230117-A-YK013-480
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109433040
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New regulation allows light cooking in barracks, by Ashley Kutac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
People
LEAVE A COMMENT