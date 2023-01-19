More than 100 engineers planned and executed designs, construction, repairs, and emergency responses while practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response; and other ready Airman training areas while wearing full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872071
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109432957
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT