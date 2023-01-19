Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    More than 100 engineers planned and executed designs, construction, repairs, and emergency responses while practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response; and other ready Airman training areas while wearing full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 872069
    VIRIN: 230130-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109432949
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Combat Readiness
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT