    Juniper Oak Series 23.2 Wrap-Up

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230124-N-SY758-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group participates in combined activity with Israeli navy as part of the Juniper Oak series 23-2. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872067
    VIRIN: 230124-N-SY758-1001
    Filename: DOD_109432928
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    TAGS

    NATO
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Israeli Navy
    Juniper Oak

