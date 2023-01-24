Juniper Oak Series 23.2 Wrap-Up

230124-N-SY758-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group participates in combined activity with Israeli navy as part of the Juniper Oak series 23-2. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872067
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-SY758-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109432928
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
