    177th Fighter Wing F-16C+ Flyover for NFC Championship Game

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    U.S. Air Force F-16C+ Fighting Falcon fighter pilots, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, taxi, take-off, form a delta formation and then fly their aircraft over the city of Philadelphia and over Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, Pennsylvania, for the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 29, 2023. The B-roll video sequence includes three clips of cockpit footage from Maj. Eric Emerson, 119th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and one clip from Lt. Col. Michael Long, 119th Fighter Squadron commander, who lead the four-ship F-16C+ delta formation for the flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy video by Lt. Col. Michael Long and Maj. Eric Emerson for 177th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872065
    VIRIN: 230129-Z-F3930-3001
    Filename: DOD_109432892
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Afterburner
    177th Fighter Wing
    177FW
    Jersey Devils

