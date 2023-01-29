177th Fighter Wing F-16C+ Flyover for NFC Championship Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16C+ Fighting Falcon fighter pilots, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, taxi, take-off, form a delta formation and then fly their aircraft over the city of Philadelphia and over Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, Pennsylvania, for the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 29, 2023. The B-roll video sequence includes three clips of cockpit footage from Maj. Eric Emerson, 119th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and one clip from Lt. Col. Michael Long, 119th Fighter Squadron commander, who lead the four-ship F-16C+ delta formation for the flyover. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy video by Lt. Col. Michael Long and Maj. Eric Emerson for 177th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)