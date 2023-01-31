President Biden Delivers Remarks on Infrastructure

President Joe Biden discusses how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the Hudson River Project will improve reliability for the 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872061
|Filename:
|DOD_109432847
|Length:
|00:27:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
