    1st Sgt. Samuel Kayhart interview about Northern Strike 23-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    1st Sgt. Samuel Kayhart, 120th Field Artillery Regiment Bravo Battery 1st Sgt., speaks about Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 24, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872048
    VIRIN: 230124-F-ZH169-898
    Filename: DOD_109432714
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Samuel Kayhart interview about Northern Strike 23-1, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Wisconsin National Guard
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Arctic Strategy
    Northern Strike 23

