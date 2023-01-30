Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A rescue crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts takeoff and landing training in the MH-60 Jayhawk near Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts on January 30, 2023. The Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk is a multi-mission, twin-engine, medium-range helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard for search and rescue, law enforcement, military readiness and marine environmental protection missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)