A rescue crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts takeoff and landing training in the MH-60 Jayhawk near Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts on January 30, 2023. The Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk is a multi-mission, twin-engine, medium-range helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard for search and rescue, law enforcement, military readiness and marine environmental protection missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872046
|VIRIN:
|230130-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109432681
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts training, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT