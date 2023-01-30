Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts training

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A rescue crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts takeoff and landing training in the MH-60 Jayhawk near Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts on January 30, 2023. The Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk is a multi-mission, twin-engine, medium-range helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard for search and rescue, law enforcement, military readiness and marine environmental protection missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872046
    VIRIN: 230130-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109432681
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod conducts training, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    Underway
    Helicopter
    Training
    Aviation
    Northeast

