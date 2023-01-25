Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston AFE keeps aircrews ready

    JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen from the 437th Operations Support Squadron conduct inspections on aircrew life support and safety equipment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 25, 2023. AFE airmen inspect helmets, vests and other protective gear for aircrew members prior to and after each use. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872045
    VIRIN: 230125-F-TK526-9001
    Filename: DOD_109432678
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFE
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Aircrew flight equipment
    C-17A

