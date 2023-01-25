JB Charleston AFE keeps aircrews ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 437th Operations Support Squadron conduct inspections on aircrew life support and safety equipment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 25, 2023. AFE airmen inspect helmets, vests and other protective gear for aircrew members prior to and after each use. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)