JB Charleston AFE keeps aircrews ready

Airmen from the 437th Operations Support Squadron conduct inspections on aircrew life support and safety equipment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 25, 2023. AFE airmen inspect helmets, vests and other protective gear for aircrew members prior to and after each use. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872045
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-TK526-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109432678
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT