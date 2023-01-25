Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Otay Mesa Soft-Sided Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Construction of the soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, Calif on January 25, 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872029
    VIRIN: 230125-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_109432253
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Otay Mesa Soft-Sided Facility, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TempSoftSidedFacilities
    migrants processing centers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT