NATO’s cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners (int)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region contributes to stability beyond our borders and enhances our security at home.

Synopsis



What happens around the world has an impact on the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. As we face a new era of strategic competition, with Russia and China deepening their partnership and challenging global stability, NATO is strengthening its ties with partner countries around the globe that share our values, and stand with us to preserve the rules-based international order.

Global challenges demand global solutions, so NATO is stepping up cooperation with our partners Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, to tackle cross-regional challenges and shared security interests. Together, we are helping to support Ukraine’s right to self-defence and we are stepping up our cooperation in various other areas, including cyber defences, new technologies, maritime security, joint exercises and the security impact of climate change.

Transcript



—TEXT ON SCREEN—



WHAT HAPPENS AROUND THE WORLD



MATTERS TO EURO-ATLANTIC SECURITY



AUSTRALIA



JAPAN



NEW ZEALAND



AND SOUTH KOREA



ARE CLOSE NATO PARTNERS

THEY SHARE OUR VALUES

AND SUPPORT A RULES-BASED INTERNATIONAL ORDER



THEY ARE SUPPORTING UKRAINE





IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS



HELPING TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENCE





TOGETHER WE ALSO



ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH



CONDUCT JOINT TRAINING





AND WORK TOGETHER



TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE



This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.





Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material. Additionally, the source of some footage is courtesy of DVIDS.