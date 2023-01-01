NATO’s cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners (int)

Cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region contributes to stability beyond our borders and enhances our security at home.
Synopsis
What happens around the world has an impact on the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. As we face a new era of strategic competition, with Russia and China deepening their partnership and challenging global stability, NATO is strengthening its ties with partner countries around the globe that share our values, and stand with us to preserve the rules-based international order.
Global challenges demand global solutions, so NATO is stepping up cooperation with our partners Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, to tackle cross-regional challenges and shared security interests. Together, we are helping to support Ukraine’s right to self-defence and we are stepping up our cooperation in various other areas, including cyber defences, new technologies, maritime security, joint exercises and the security impact of climate change.
Transcript
—TEXT ON SCREEN—
WHAT HAPPENS AROUND THE WORLD
MATTERS TO EURO-ATLANTIC SECURITY
AUSTRALIA
JAPAN
NEW ZEALAND
AND SOUTH KOREA
ARE CLOSE NATO PARTNERS
THEY SHARE OUR VALUES
AND SUPPORT A RULES-BASED INTERNATIONAL ORDER
THEY ARE SUPPORTING UKRAINE
IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS
HELPING TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENCE
TOGETHER WE ALSO
ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH
CONDUCT JOINT TRAINING
AND WORK TOGETHER
TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE
