Secretary of Defense departs South Korea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Austin traveled to Asia to meet with senior government and military leaders in Korea and the Philippines to advance regional stability, further strengthen the defense partnerships and reaffirm the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Department of Defense video by SSgt Heather Ley and Sgt Marzelle Day)