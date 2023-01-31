Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense departs South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marzelle Day and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Austin traveled to Asia to meet with senior government and military leaders in Korea and the Philippines to advance regional stability, further strengthen the defense partnerships and reaffirm the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Department of Defense video by SSgt Heather Ley and Sgt Marzelle Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872023
    VIRIN: 230131-A-WL551-1001
    Filename: DOD_109432161
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    korea
    DOD
    china
    INDOPACOM

