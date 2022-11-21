Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Fry with KMC Fire Emergency Services (1080p Interview)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    11.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SrA Taylor Leuck and the 86th Civil Engineer Fire Squadron fried a partially frozen turkey at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, November 21, 2022. Keep cooking safety in mind during the holidays and if the fire gets out of control, contact your local fire department. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872010
    VIRIN: 221121-F-FK174-003
    Filename: DOD_109432045
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Cooking Safety
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    86AW
    86CES
    KMC Fire Emergency Services

