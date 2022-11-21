Turkey Fry with KMC Fire Emergency Services (720p without graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Taylor Leuck and the 86th Civil Engineer Fire Squadron fried a partially frozen turkey at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, November 21, 2022. Keep cooking safety in mind during the holidays and if the fire gets out of control, contact your local fire department. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)