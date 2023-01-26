Service members with the 7th Communication Battalion, conduct a live-fire field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, 2023. The 7th Communication Battalion conducted the field exercise to evaluate combat readiness, maintaining weapon system currency, build confidence utilizing hand grenades, and increasing comradery among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 01:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872004
|VIRIN:
|230130-M-KJ570-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109431910
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Communications Battalion FEX, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
