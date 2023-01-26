Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Communications Battalion FEX (no graphics with Music)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members with the 7th Communication Battalion, conduct a live-fire field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, 2023. The 7th Communication Battalion conducted the field exercise to evaluate combat readiness, maintaining weapon system currency, build confidence utilizing hand grenades, and increasing comradery among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872003
    VIRIN: 230130-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_109431909
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 7th Communications Battalion FEX (no graphics with Music), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Shooting
    Marine Corps
    7th Comm
    FEX

