    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Honor Guard training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airman 1st Class Melchor Sevillano, Honor Guard Trainer, prepares fellow Airmen for an upcoming ceremony with Honor Guard training at Kunsan Air Base Jan. 24, 2022. Honor Guard Training consists of facing movements, marching, rifle movements and flag details. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 00:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872002
    VIRIN: 320124-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109431905
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Honor Guard training, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Honor Guard
    Kunsan AB

