Airman 1st Class Melchor Sevillano, Honor Guard Trainer, prepares fellow Airmen for an upcoming ceremony with Honor Guard training at Kunsan Air Base Jan. 24, 2022. Honor Guard Training consists of facing movements, marching, rifle movements and flag details. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872002
|VIRIN:
|320124-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109431905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Honor Guard training, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT