    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: EOD Flight

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Zachary McCarthy, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team leader, and his team assemble and inspect their equipment at Kunsan Air Base Dec. 14, 2022. The EOD team use their equipment to mitigate explosive hazards for the base.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 00:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872001
    VIRIN: 230131-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109431876
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: EOD Flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    EOD
    robots
    Kunsan AB

