SCPO Darnelle Mason SARC Spotlight

230128-N-EY390-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (January 28, 2023) – Senior Chief Darnelle Mason shares why he joined the Navy SAPR program and tells his story. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kade Bise/Released)
|01.28.2023
|01.31.2023 00:38
|Video Productions
|871992
|230128-N-EY390-1001
|DOD_109431659
|00:01:00
|IO
|0
|0
