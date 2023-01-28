Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCPO Darnelle Mason SARC Spotlight

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.28.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kade Bise 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    230128-N-EY390-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (January 28, 2023) – Senior Chief Darnelle Mason shares why he joined the Navy SAPR program and tells his story. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kade Bise/Released)

    SAPR
    spotlight
    diego garcia
    darnelle mason

