Video by PFC Jada Williams
L3s 1:Narrated by PFC Jada Williams
L3s 2: Martina Viviani Cook
Former Professional Basketball Player
Pacific Spotlight highlighting the life of Military Spouse Martina Viviani Cook. From perusing her love of the game of basketball and finding love off the court.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871985
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-SV496-141
|Filename:
|DOD_109431564
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Finding Love Beyond the Court, by SFC James J Tapin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT