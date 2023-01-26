Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, delivers a message to Airmen and service members throughout the PACAF area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2023. Newman works alongside U.S. Air Force DCOM counterpart, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, to assist management of the command and help lead a formidable force of nearly 46,000 people across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 19:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871979
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-EA289-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109431454
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman: Big Game Message, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces
LEAVE A COMMENT