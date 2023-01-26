Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman: Big Game Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, delivers a message to Airmen and service members throughout the PACAF area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2023. Newman works alongside U.S. Air Force DCOM counterpart, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, to assist management of the command and help lead a formidable force of nearly 46,000 people across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)