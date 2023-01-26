Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman: Big Game Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal, Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces’ new deputy commander, delivers a message to Airmen and service members throughout the PACAF area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2023. Newman works alongside U.S. Air Force DCOM counterpart, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, to assist management of the command and help lead a formidable force of nearly 46,000 people across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 19:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871979
    VIRIN: 230127-F-EA289-0001
    Filename: DOD_109431454
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman: Big Game Message, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT