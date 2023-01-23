Spc. Overby - Lightning Warrior Week 2023 - Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this short interview, Spc. Sydney Overby from Panama, Florida, talks about various things. She begins with her strategy for the ruck march, continues talking about the event she is looking forward to and ends with her final thoughts on the competition. Lightning Warrior Week is a yearly competition held by the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. It is essentially a 'Best Soldier' competition. The ruck march was the very first of many events.