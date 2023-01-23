Spc. Overby - Lightning Warrior Week 2023 - Ruck March

In this short interview, Spc. Sydney Overby from Panama, Florida, talks about various things. She begins with her strategy for the ruck march, continues talking about the event she is looking forward to and ends with her final thoughts on the competition. Lightning Warrior Week is a yearly competition held by the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. It is essentially a 'Best Soldier' competition. The ruck march was the very first of many events.
|01.23.2023
|01.30.2023 16:54
|Interviews
|871965
|230123-A-MF443-333
|DOD_109431260
|00:00:50
|TX, US
|2
|2
