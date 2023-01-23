Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Overby - Lightning Warrior Week 2023 - Ruck March

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this short interview, Spc. Sydney Overby from Panama, Florida, talks about various things. She begins with her strategy for the ruck march, continues talking about the event she is looking forward to and ends with her final thoughts on the competition. Lightning Warrior Week is a yearly competition held by the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. It is essentially a 'Best Soldier' competition. The ruck march was the very first of many events.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871965
    VIRIN: 230123-A-MF443-333
    Filename: DOD_109431260
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Ruck March
    Competition
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Best Soldier

