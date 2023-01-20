Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make Ready: Base Tax Center

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Camp Lejeune Base Tax Center on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, opened Jan. 23, 2023. The Camp Lejeune Base Tax Center assists 4,500 customers with their taxes and saves the Camp Lejeune Community an average of 1.2 million dollars annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castadenarodr)

    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    Bases
    Tax Center
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Make Ready

