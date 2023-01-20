The Camp Lejeune Base Tax Center on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, opened Jan. 23, 2023. The Camp Lejeune Base Tax Center assists 4,500 customers with their taxes and saves the Camp Lejeune Community an average of 1.2 million dollars annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joel Castadenarodr)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871964
|VIRIN:
|230130-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109431240
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Make Ready: Base Tax Center, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT