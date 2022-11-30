U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zackery Lockridge, a non-destructive inspection (NDI) journeyman with the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, showcases aircraft part inspection techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, November 30, 2022. NDI Airmen use various pieces of highly specialized equipment along with black lights to detect flaws and cracks that could be dangerous if left undetected. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 15:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871962
|VIRIN:
|221130-F-CJ658-798
|Filename:
|DOD_109431171
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
