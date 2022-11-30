video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zackery Lockridge, a non-destructive inspection (NDI) journeyman with the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, showcases aircraft part inspection techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, November 30, 2022. NDI Airmen use various pieces of highly specialized equipment along with black lights to detect flaws and cracks that could be dangerous if left undetected. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)