Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Non-Destructive Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zackery Lockridge, a non-destructive inspection (NDI) journeyman with the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, showcases aircraft part inspection techniques at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, November 30, 2022. NDI Airmen use various pieces of highly specialized equipment along with black lights to detect flaws and cracks that could be dangerous if left undetected. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 15:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871962
    VIRIN: 221130-F-CJ658-798
    Filename: DOD_109431171
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #92nd LRS #Fairchild #NDI #Neon #AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT