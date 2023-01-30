Ground Breaking B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    DORAL, FL – U.S. Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM),
    welcomed distinguished guests from Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense, and leaders from
    Miami-Dade County to the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the new military housing
    complex supporting the command.

    In order to enhance SOUTHCOM’s military readiness and service member quality of life, this complex -
    located directly in front of the command - will address long-standing challenges with housing key and
    essential service members near the installation and, equally important, address many of the significant
    financial challenges that our service members face when living in a high-cost metropolitan community.

    “The impacts of increased cost of living and housing costs was a driving factor to develop affordable,
    permanent housing to take care of our number one priority - our military service members and their
    families,” said Richardson. “We look forward to the sounds of construction planned for the summer of
    this year -- and we couldn’t ask for a better location.”

    Initial construction is scheduled to begin later this year with work on the foundational infrastructure
    needed to build a housing community on land where there previously wasn’t one. So basic things like
    roads and utilities will need to be set up first. The military housing project will be completed in four
    phases with the first phase slated to begin in early 2025. When completed in late 2027, the complex will
    include 60 apartments units for up to 120 unaccompanied military servicemembers; 48 townhouses; 24
    duplexes and seven single family homes.

    “This is truly a win-win for everyone. Doral and the South Florida community at large will benefit from
    the 1,200 SOUTHCOM personnel contributing to the local economy,” said Richardson.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871949
    VIRIN: 230130-A-JC238-733
    Filename: DOD_109431016
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Ground Breaking
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Housing Project

