Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt (Ret.) Paul Kerchum

B-roll from Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s Interment Ceremony at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday.



B-roll by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens