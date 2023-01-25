Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt (Ret.) Paul Kerchum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-roll from Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s Interment Ceremony at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023. Kerchum passed away Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on, what would have been, his 103 birthday.

    B-roll by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871933
    VIRIN: 230125-F-CJ645-064
    Filename: DOD_109430902
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Army, Family, memorialize hero CMSgt (Ret.) Paul Kerchum, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Airmen
    Airpower
    Air Force
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT