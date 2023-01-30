Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During January's Unit Training Assembly, personnel with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron partnered with the 312th Airlift Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to complete vital readiness training.

    The 349th Air Mobility Wing crew from Travis Air Force Base, California, landed Friday, Jan. 6, on a C-5M Super Galaxy, which would be used for training the remainder of the weekend. The purpose of the total force team up was to have loadmasters from 312 AS train on their job skills while simultaneously training 25 APS air transportation specialists on their skills.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:53
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    by A1C Juliana Todd

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    4th Air Force
    weeklyvideos

