    CMSgt Paul Ketchum Uniform B-Roll

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum's service dress before it was sent to Montgomery, AL for display.

    B-roll by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871929
    VIRIN: 230126-F-CJ645-931
    Filename: DOD_109430872
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, CMSgt Paul Ketchum Uniform B-Roll, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Uniform
    Airpower
    Retirement
    CMSgt
    Ketchum

