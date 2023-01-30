B-Roll SOUTHCOM Housing Project Groundbreaking

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Doral, FL. Groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the new military housing complex supporting U.S. Southern Command service members and their families. This will be the first military housing of its kind in South Florida since the devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew resulted in the closure of military housing at Homestead Air Force Base more than three decades ago. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been working closely with the Army since 2020 to transfer up to 51.7 acres of FAA land to the Army for the much-needed housing construction project. This housing project's goal is to enhance U.S. Southern Command’s military readiness and service member quality of life, this complex will address long-standing challenges with housing key and essential service members near the military command and address financial challenges service members face when living in high-cost metropolitan communities. Jan. 30, 2023