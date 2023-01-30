Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juan Carlos Bermudez Ground Breaking ceremony SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Local Leader, Juan Carlos Bermudez, speaks at a press conference for the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the new military housing complex supporting U.S. Southern Command service members and their families. This will be the first military housing of its kind in South Florida since the devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew resulted in the closure of military housing at Homestead Air Force Base more than three decades ago. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been working closely with the Army since 2020 to transfer up to 51.7 acres of FAA land to the Army for the much-needed housing construction project. This housing project's goal is to enhance U.S. Southern Command’s military readiness and service member quality of life, this complex will address long-standing challenges with housing key and essential service members near the military command and address financial challenges service members face when living in high-cost metropolitan communities.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 12:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871918
    VIRIN: 230130-A-JC238-896
    Filename: DOD_109430792
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Ground Breaking
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Housing Project

