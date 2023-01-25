U.S. Marines Complete Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Training

U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2023. Marines train to conduct EOD in a chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) environment in order to facilitate EOD operations across a full spectrum of tactical environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871916
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-GD991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109430779
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
