    U.S. Marines Complete Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) range on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2023. Marines train to conduct EOD in a chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) environment in order to facilitate EOD operations across a full spectrum of tactical environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871916
    VIRIN: 230125-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_109430779
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Complete Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Training, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    USNORTHCOM
    EOD

