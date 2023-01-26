Det 2, C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Conducting Cold Load/ Hot Load Training 26 Jan 2023.

Det 2, C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Conducting Cold and Hot Load Training off Florida ave. on the JB MDL Fort Dix Base. (Video Taken by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871913
|VIRIN:
|230126-O-BC272-483
|Filename:
|DOD_109430765
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
