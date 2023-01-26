Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Det 2, C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Conducting Cold Load/ Hot Load Training 26 Jan 2023.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Det 2, C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Conducting Cold and Hot Load Training off Florida ave. on the JB MDL Fort Dix Base. (Video Taken by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871912
    VIRIN: 230126-O-BC272-397
    Filename: DOD_109430763
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Det 2, C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Conducting Cold Load/ Hot Load Training 26 Jan 2023., by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Det 2
    C Co. 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Cold & Hot Load Training.

