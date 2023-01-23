Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Day Address

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Zoe Orchel 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Former DLA Director, LTG (R) Darrell Williams addresses the DLA workforce at the HDIFC in Battle Creek, Michigan to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871896
    VIRIN: 230123-O-GQ736-153
    Filename: DOD_109430436
    Length: 00:38:53
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Day Address, by Zoe Orchel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA DS

