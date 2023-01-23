Former DLA Director, LTG (R) Darrell Williams addresses the DLA workforce at the HDIFC in Battle Creek, Michigan to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 09:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871896
|VIRIN:
|230123-O-GQ736-153
|Filename:
|DOD_109430436
|Length:
|00:38:53
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MLK Day Address, by Zoe Orchel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
