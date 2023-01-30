Personal Property Area Orientation Video

230130-N-N1901-0003 A representative from Naval Support Activity Naples’ Tricare Office presents information about vehicle registration. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 09:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871894
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-N1901-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109430393
|Length:
|00:13:49
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
