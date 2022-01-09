Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 22-Bridge Clearing

    GEORGIA

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Georgian Special Operations Forces clear a bridge of Operational Forces and set up simulated charges to destroy the bridge.

    The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871879
    VIRIN: 220909-A-YT232-1003
    Filename: DOD_109430310
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GE

    TAGS

    Georgia
    SOF
    SOCEUR
    Noble Partner
    SOFinEurope

