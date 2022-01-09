Noble Partner 22-Bridge Clearing

Georgian Special Operations Forces clear a bridge of Operational Forces and set up simulated charges to destroy the bridge.
The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.
