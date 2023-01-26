AFN INCIRLIK AUDIOGRAM: LARGER THAN LIFE WEEKEND

1st Lt. Alisa Wagner, 39th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, shared how a Resiliency Tactical Pause benefits Airmen and highlighted the events happening at Larger Than Life Weekend at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 04:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871874
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-TO512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109430229
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
