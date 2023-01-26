Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK AUDIOGRAM: LARGER THAN LIFE WEEKEND

    1, TURKEY

    01.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    1st Lt. Alisa Wagner, 39th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, shared how a Resiliency Tactical Pause benefits Airmen and highlighted the events happening at Larger Than Life Weekend at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 04:56
    Location: 1, TR

