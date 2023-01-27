Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Juniper Oak 2023 Mosaic Closer Graphic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISRAEL

    01.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Closing graphic for Juniper Oak 2023 video. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Forces from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) components and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will participate. While this is the first iteration of Juniper Oak, it joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 03:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871873
    VIRIN: 230126-F-UN842-9003
    Filename: DOD_109430148
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juniper Oak 2023 Mosaic Closer Graphic, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Partnership
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT