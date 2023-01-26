video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Forces from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) components and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will participate. While this is the first iteration of Juniper Oak, it joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)