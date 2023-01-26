Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Forces from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) components and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will participate. While this is the first iteration of Juniper Oak, it joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871869
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-UN842-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109430129
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Juniper Oak 2023 Teaser, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT