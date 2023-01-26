Pacific Update: Reactivation and Naming Ceremony of Camp Blaz

On this Pacific Update: The Reactivation and Naming Ceremony of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first Chamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 20:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|871845
|VIRIN:
|230126-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109429864
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
