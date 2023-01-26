Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Reactivation and Naming Ceremony of Camp Blaz

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    01.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: The Reactivation and Naming Ceremony of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first Chamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 20:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871845
    VIRIN: 230126-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109429864
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TAMUNING, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Guam
    MCIPAC
    MCICOM
    IndoAsiaPacific
    Indo-Pacom
    Camp Blaz

