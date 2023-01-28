Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of OE23 Italian Navy Chief Desanctis

    LAGOS, NIGERIA

    01.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    LAGOS, Nigeria (Jan. 28, 2023) Italian Navy chief petty officer Daniele Desanctis disscusses his role in Exercise Obangame Express 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 28, 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 03:41
    Location: LAGOS, NG 

    TAGS

    Italy
    Nigeria
    OE23

