Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Station Gulfport rescues two Boaters Jan. 28, 2023, near the Chandeleur Islands. The boatcrew arrived on scene and embarked the two boaters aboard and transported them to Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)